You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Top Glove to temporarily shut 28 factories as over 2,000 workers test positive for Covid-19

Mon, Nov 23, 2020 - 10:28 PM
hspillai@sph.com.sg@SharanyaBT

MALAYSIAN glove-maker Top Glove will suspend operations at its manufacturing facilities in Meru, Klang. This comes as 2,453 of its workers have tested positive for Covid-19, a Malaysian senior minister revealed on Monday.

"On the advice and risk evaluation of the health ministry, it is...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Trendlines unit expands MOU with National Healthcare Group

Starburst chairman surrenders travel documents to CPIB

A third of Singaporeans facing difficulty in home loan repayments: poll

Oxley Holdings provides further information on lawsuits

Broker's take: OCBC upgrades CDLHT to 'buy' on rapid vaccine progress

SGX-backed iSTOX to set up digital securities exchange in Chongqing

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 23, 2020 08:02 PM
Consumer

Smelling blood, Huawei's Chinese mobile rivals look to capitalise on its US woes

[SHENZHEN] Chinese handset rivals of Huawei Technologies including Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo are making aggressive moves...

Nov 23, 2020 07:56 PM
Government & Economy

UK economy shrinks as new lockdown shuts services firms

[LONDON] British business activity has contracted in November as a new wave of coronavirus restrictions hammered the...

Nov 23, 2020 07:47 PM
Banking & Finance

MAS chief proposes full digitalisation of China-Asean trade route

A LAND and sea trade route connecting Western China and Asean could be fully digitalised to further promote trade...

Nov 23, 2020 07:47 PM
Banking & Finance

China regulator gives approval for Baoshang Bank to file for bankruptcy

[BEIJING] China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) said on Monday it had given its approval for...

Nov 23, 2020 07:12 PM
Real Estate

Five-room BTO flats in Toa Payoh six times oversubscribed

[SINGAPORE ] Undeterred by the high price tag, home seekers rushed for the five-room Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

A third of Singaporeans facing difficulty in home loan repayments: poll

Hot stock: Sembmarine shoots up 9%, partly led by renewed merger hopes

Singapore Medical Council may take legal action against DoctorxDentist

Starburst chairman surrenders travel documents to CPIB

Broker's take: OCBC upgrades CDLHT to 'buy' on rapid vaccine progress

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for