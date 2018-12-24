You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Tough year for Treasuries ends with US$131 billion auction blitz

Mon, Dec 24, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20181224_TREASURIES24_3650827.jpg
Fed policy is likely to continue affecting the bond market especially because it has spurred speculation about President Trump's stance towards the central bank.
PHOTO: REUTERS

New York

A LAST wave of Treasuries issuance for 2018 will test the bond market's mettle this week, with a partial government shutdown and questions over the fate of Federal Reserve chairman already rattling investors.

Traders gearing up for holiday feasts this week will have even more to digest than usual, with the largest sales of two-, five- and seven-year securities since the 2010 book-ending Christmas Day. Add in a floating-rate note reopening, and investors are looking at US$131 billion of coupon-bearing debt auctions to close out 2018. US marketable debt outstanding climbed almost US$1.1 trillion in the 11 months through November - the most in six years - to US$15.6 trillion.

While bond bulls have recaptured the momentum in recent weeks amid signs that global growth is set to slow, much of 2018 was a decidedly downbeat year for US government debt overall. The selloff has been driven in no small part by the increase in supply to fund the widening budget deficit, according to Justin Hoogendoorn, head of fixed-income strategy at Piper Jaffray & Co. Two-year yields have climbed 76 basis points, 10-year yields are up 38 basis points, and the Bloomberg Barclays US Treasury Total Return index has gained just 0.32 per cent year-to-date, putting it on track for its worst performance since 2013.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Until four to six weeks ago, it really looked like we were going to have negative returns," Mr Hoogendoorn said from Chicago. "Higher Treasury issuance played a significant role in pushing rates up, in addition to Fed policy."

Of course that Fed policy - which has seen the central bank lift its benchmark four times in 2018 - is likely to continue affecting the bond market, in particular because it has spurred speculation about US President Donald Trump's stance towards the central bank.

But looking beyond that - and the issues surrounding the shutdown - auctions are likely to be the most notable scheduled events in a week that's otherwise filled with a number of holiday closures and largely devoid of market-moving data.

Focus will be on Washington to see if lawmakers can reach an agreement to reopen those parts of the federal government that have been shut down, and also to assess the Trump administration's stance toward the Fed. In terms of scheduled events, Treasury auctions and housing-market data will be the highlights, sandwiched around the Christmas Day holiday. Bond traders also have an early close on Monday to look forward to. BLOOMBERG

Companies & Markets

Ailing firms find new lease of life in real estate

US stocks in for rough 2019 start in absence of positive drivers

Heeton sees significant revenue share from hospitality

Amid all the bad news, gold continues to glitter

Investor appetite stays muted for Christmas

Canadian dollar hits 19-month low as risk aversion offsets GDP gain

Editor's Choice

BT_20181224_JAGROWTHKV1B_3650926.jpg
Dec 24, 2018
Government & Economy

As manufacturing slows, diverse factors may drive 2019 growth

BT_20181224_RJENSIGN_3650433.jpg
Dec 24, 2018
Technology

Ensign sees big potential in Asia cybersecurity

Dec 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Ailing firms find new lease of life in real estate

Most Read

1 Not plugged in?: Why we are so slow to adopt electric cars, and what lies ahead
2 Global banks chasing Asia techs' transaction business as trade tensions continue
3 Apple risks iPhone ban in Germany after court case loss
4 DKSH to buy Auric Pacific's distribution business in Singapore, Malaysia for 160m Swiss francs
5 SGX RegCo orders special audit of SBI Offshore over property disposal

Must Read

BT_20181224_JAGROWTHKV1B_3650926.jpg
Dec 24, 2018
Government & Economy

As manufacturing slows, diverse factors may drive 2019 growth

Dec 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Ailing firms find new lease of life in real estate

BT_20181224_AGMSIAECON_3650818.jpg
Dec 24, 2018
Government & Economy

'Tumultuous' challenges for KL but buffers likely

Dec 24, 2018
Stocks

US stocks in for rough 2019 start in absence of positive drivers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening