Toyota Industries faces crackdown for engine emissions cheating: Nikkei

Published Tue, Feb 20, 2024 · 7:50 am
Japan's transport ministry will order Toyota Industries, the world’s largest manufacturer of forklift trucks, to take steps to prevent a “recurrence of the misconduct”, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Toyota

JAPAN’S transport ministry is preparing action against a Toyota Motor Corp affiliate for cheating engine emissions tests, including possibly withdrawing certification for some engine types, Nikkei reported on Monday.

The ministry will order Toyota Industries, the world’s largest manufacturer of forklift trucks, to take steps to prevent a “recurrence of the misconduct”, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Toyota did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comments.

Toyota Industries, which also makes cars, textiles and electronics, may lose certification for an excavator engine, the report said.

The ministry appears to be preparing similar action over two forklift engine models, it added.

“The regulator will weigh the severity of the misconduct before deciding whether to do the same for engines used in Land Cruiser vehicles and HiAce vans,” the report said.

SEE ALSO

The company reported to the ministry in January that it had engaged in misconduct that included tampering with performance test data for multiple forklift and automobile engine models, Nikkei added. REUTERS

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Greenhouse gas emissions

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Singapore shares fall at Tuesday’s open; STI down 0.1%

Capital One to buy Discover Financial in US$35.3 billion all-stock deal

Aviation industry faces challenges of affordable airfares, inadequate manpower

Key to unlocking blended finance’s promise remains elusive

Malaysian ringgit within a whisker of its 1998 record low

Chemical Industries refutes allegations of providing ‘post-retirement perks’ to co-founder

Breaking News

Most Popular