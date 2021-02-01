You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

TPG sells more than 10% of Novotech to investors

Mon, Feb 01, 2021 - 5:50 AM

Sydney

PRIVATE equity firm TPG is selling more than 10 per cent of its clinical research and testing provider Novotech Pty Ltd to a group of investors.

The transaction will value Novotech at more than US$2.3 billion as the company prepares for an initial public offering in Hong Kong later this year, said Joel Thickins, head of Australia and New Zealand for TPG Capital Asia. He is also chairman of Novotech.

The valuation makes the company one of the most successful investments for the private equity group in Asia, he said. The Sydney-based firm has increased revenues by more than 30 per cent a year under TPG's ownership since 2017, most recently helping with clinical trials for Covid-19 vaccines, as well as cancer and hepatitis drugs.

"Novotech is a platform asset for us in Asia and a testament to the sector-led strategy we have pursued in differentiating ourselves from other sponsors," Mr Thickins said in an interview.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

He said TPG decided to invest in the clinical research industry in Asia in 2015 on intensifying investor demand for biotech companies and because the region's populations were relatively untested in clinical trials compared with the US and Europe. To be able to offer clinical testing services to healthcare companies in the US and Europe was a big opportunity for the firm.

TPG also helped Novotech expand overseas. The company operates in 12 countries, with 70 per cent of its revenue generated outside of Australia, compared with just 30 per cent three years ago. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Singapore brokerages restrict trading on GameStop, AMC and Koss

The revenge of retail investors

Metro mulls fate of remaining two stores here

Metro seeks deals in industrial property, student housing, suburban malls

Will Dow repeat the sell-off in 2020?

Quotation of taxable book-entry Singapore Government Bonds

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 31, 2021 11:05 PM
Companies & Markets

Leader Environmental Tech to place up to 470.6m shares to raise S$80m

LEADER Environmental Technologies (LET) has proposed to place up to 470.6 million new shares at S$0.17 apiece to...

Jan 31, 2021 04:23 PM
Real Estate

The Reef at King's Dock sells over 90% of 300 units offered over launch weekend

ABOUT 280 of the 300 residential units currently offered at The Reef at King's Dock were sold over the launch...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Leader Environmental Tech to place up to 470.6m shares to raise S$80m

The Reef at King's Dock sells over 90% of 300 units offered over launch weekend

China's Xiaomi files legal complaint against US Defense, Treasury ban

US CDC issues sweeping transportation mask mandate effective Feb 1

Creditors seek bankruptcy of China's once high-flying HNA

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for