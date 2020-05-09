Traders cry foul over losses from SocGen actions on SIA shorts

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
TRADERS in the 5x Short Singapore Airlines (SIA) daily leverage certificates (DLCs) saw their positions go to zero on Wednesday when SIA shares rose more than 20 per cent upon trading ex-rights.
The short squeeze was exacerbated after Societe Generale (SocGen), the issuer...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes