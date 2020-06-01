You are here

Traders to get S$0.30 per DLC goodwill payment for SIA shorts by June 8

Mon, Jun 01, 2020 - 5:39 PM
REGISTERED holders of the 5x Short Singapore Airlines daily leveraged certificates (DLCs) who were disadvantaged by issuer Societe Generale's (SocGen) late disclosure about its ex-rights adjustment to the price of the structured products will receive a S$0.30 “goodwill” payment per DLC within five business days from June 2.

The payment will be made through the Central Depository, SocGen said.

SocGen had promised to make the “goodwill” gesture last month, after traders protested against SocGen's breach of timely disclosure rules, as well as what they felt was an unfair ex-rights adjustment made by the issuer of the DLCs.

Under the terms and conditions of the DLCs, SocGen is required to publish the adjustment announcement on SGXNet no later than the market day prior to the effective date of the adjustment.

SocGen breached this rule by publishing the announcement at 8.38am on the day that Singapore Airlines shares started trading ex-rights. Since the adjustment adopted by SocGen was also more aggressive than what the market had been expecting, this caught many traders off guard while their positions in the DLCs quickly went to zero.

SGX RegCo has said that it is reviewing the situation.

