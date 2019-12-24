You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Transcorp scraps placement, suspends trading amid 'liquidity crisis'

Tue, Dec 24, 2019 - 3:47 PM
marilee@sph.com.sg@MarissaLeeBT

THE board of Catalist-listed Transcorp Holdings has recommended that trading in Transcorp shares be suspended with immediate effect until it resolves its liquidity crisis, it said on Tuesday.

An earlier plan to raise S$550,000 through a share placement has also been scrapped, since Transcorp was unable to obtain a loan from the placees and a substantial shareholder to fund the required extraordinary general meeting (EGM) and professional service fees to make the placement happen.

The board said in a bourse filing on Tuesday: "The board has evaluated that the company is no longer able to continue as a going concern. It recommends that trading in the company's securities be suspended with immediate effect until the company resolves the issue of working capital sufficiency and going concern."

Meanwhile, creditor Ace Financial Services is seeking a claim of S$290,188 from Transcorp. The board noted that discussions with Ace were "amicable" but the parties have not been able to reach a common understanding on the matter.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Ace Financial Services is owned by Keith Oh Chee Tat. Mr Oh also owns Motor Megamall, an online car marketplace. Transcorp paid S$1.5 million for a 10 per cent stake in Motor Megamall last year. Kevin John Chia, a non-executive non-independent director of Transcorp, is also a director of Ace.

SEE ALSO

Transcorp assessing going-concern ability after Fuji Xerox's claim, lapse of share placement

The board explained: "As a direct result of the claim from Ace and the absence of the short-term funding from stakeholders, the company is not able to execute the required corporate actions, and unable to effect the placement through an EGM. The claim from Ace will also render the placement proceeds as insufficient for the working-capital needs of the company."

Separately, Transcorp clarified the reasons behind its request for a trading halt last Wednesday.

The board said: "This arose after Transcorp subsidiary Regal Motors had on Dec 17 received a notice from the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) to provide financial information from 2014 to 2018 as well as the corporate email accounts of past employees.

"The provision of the information was to assist CAD to ascertain the facts and circumstances of an ongoing investigation. No statement was provided to CAD. The company has extended and will continue to extend its fullest cooperation to the CAD in its investigations and will make further announcements as and when there are significant developments concerning this matter."

Companies & Markets

Olam books US$27m gain from Gabon divestment

Hock Lian Seng deputy CEO to resign

Hot stock: Dyna-Mac jumps 8.3% on heavy volume

Mercurius gets S$1m convertible loan from existing investor

Boxgreen doubles daily output with new plant at Changi Prison

Do telcos need more time to prep 5G bids?

BREAKING

Dec 24, 2019 03:14 PM
Stocks

South Korea: Stocks dip on concerns over exports, earnings recovery

[SEOUL] South Korean shares ended lower on Tuesday, as investors were wary about a swift turnaround in exports and...

Dec 24, 2019 02:48 PM
Companies & Markets

Olam books US$27m gain from Gabon divestment

COMMODITY trader Olam International will book a one-time gain of US$27 million from divesting part of its stake in a...

Dec 24, 2019 02:41 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares tick up on gold stocks; NZ at record high

[SYDNEY] Gold and healthcare stocks helped Australian shares eke out small gains on Tuesday in thin pre-Christmas...

Dec 24, 2019 02:34 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei edges up extending US rallies

[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed marginally higher on Tuesday extending rallies on Wall Street, as...

Dec 24, 2019 02:18 PM
Companies & Markets

Hock Lian Seng deputy CEO to resign

MAINBOARD-LISTED Hock Lian Seng's deputy chief executive officer, David Chew Tuan Dong, will resign to pursue other...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly