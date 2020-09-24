TransferWise lowers fees by 15%; net profit more than doubles

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
AT a time where most businesses are shoring up their finances against the Covid-19 crisis, payments startup TransferWise has reduced its money transfer fees by around 15 per cent for the majority of its eight million customers globally.
This comes as net profit for the UK...
