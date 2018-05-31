Transit-Mixed Concrete names acting CEO

LIU Kien Fang will be appointed group general manager and acting chief executive officer of Transit-Mixed Concrete with effect from June 1.

Mr Liu, 61, holds a diploma in business management from the Singapore Institute of Management and has more than 20 years of experience in the construction industry.

He was previously operation adviser at Myanmar firm High Tech Concrete Co.

Mr Liu's appointment comes after the company's previous chief executive, Chua Eng Him, died in January at the age of 68 following an undisclosed illness. He had been on medical leave of absence since Nov 26, when he was hospitalised.