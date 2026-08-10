Air India captain’s initial drug test prompts further probe after sudden altitude loss

The final report is pending

The occurrence was classified as a “serious incident” and is being investigated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau. PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW DELHI] The captain of an Air India flight from Phuket to New Delhi that encountered a sudden loss of altitude last week returned an initial screening result for psychoactive substances, prompting further laboratory testing, India’s civil aviation ministry said on Sunday (Aug 9).

On Aug 4, an Air India A320 aircraft VT-EXO, operating flight AI2379 from Phuket to Delhi, experienced a sudden loss of altitude of approximately 300 feet during cruise, following which the aircraft stabilised and subsequently landed safely at Delhi, the government said.

Under standard procedures, both flight crew members underwent psychoactive substance screening following the incident.

The screening test for the pilot-in-command indicated a result requiring confirmatory testing. Samples have been sent to a designated laboratory and the final report is awaited.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has taken both crew members off roster pending the outcome of the investigation.

The occurrence has been classified as a “serious incident” and is being investigated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau.

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The ministry did not disclose what substance, if any, was indicated by the initial screening.

Air India said it was aware that post-flight screening tests had been conducted in accordance with applicable protocols, but had not been informed of the results.

“We are aware that a post-flight screening test was conducted on the pilots in accordance with applicable protocols. However, the results of the test have not been shared with Air India, and we are therefore not in a position to comment on any findings,” an airline spokesperson said.

Air India said it conducted regular drug testing of crew members in compliance with civil aviation regulations and would continue to cooperate with authorities.

The incident comes amid heightened scrutiny of India’s aviation sector following a series of safety-related investigations and regulatory reviews. REUTERS