Air India investment receives ‘full attention’ from whole board: SIA chairman

CEO Goh Choon Phong adds that any decisions will be supported by a ‘robust business case’ and within the group’s means

Chairman Peter Seah (third from right) says there are no plans for Singapore Airlines to dual-list on Nasdaq, but “never say never”. PHOTO: TAY PECK GEK, BT

[SINGAPORE] Singapore Airlines (SIA) chairman Peter Seah assured shareholders at the group’s 54th annual general meeting (AGM) that the board of directors is on top of its billion-dollar investment in Air India.

“I can assure you that this subject receives full attention from the whole board, so it’s not delegated to management,” he said in response to several questions raised on the subject on Friday (Jul 24), during the 1.5-hour-long proceedings at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

Seah pointed out that the investment jointly made with Indian investor Tata Sons gets “discussed in every board meeting”, and the directors will continue to review the joint venture.