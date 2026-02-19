Airbus softens output goal amid Pratt & Whitney engine delays

The two companies have said they have yet to conclude an agreement on volumes for either 2026 or 2027

The world’s largest planemaker now targets a narrowbody output rate of between 70 and 75 jets a month by the end of next year, stabilising at 75 a month beyond 2027. PHOTO: REUTERS

[PARIS] Airbus softened its main jet production target on Thursday (Feb 19), citing “significant shortages” of engines from one of its main suppliers, RTX unit Pratt & Whitney, as it reported a 17 per cent rise in core fourth-quarter profits.

The world’s largest planemaker now targets a narrowbody output rate of between 70 and 75 jets a month by the end of next year, stabilising at 75 a month beyond 2027. It had previously predicted a monthly rate of 75 in 2027, up from around 60 now.

Airbus has been at odds with engine maker Pratt & Whitney over delays for months, and the two companies have said they have yet to conclude an agreement on volumes for either 2026 or 2027. Usually, such agreements are set some 18 months ahead.

In a statement, Airbus said: “Pratt & Whitney’s failure to commit to the number of engines ordered by Airbus is negatively impacting this year’s guidance and the ramp-up trajectory”.

Pratt & Whitney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The move comes after Reuters reported earlier this month that concerns over Pratt & Whitney supplies had raised doubts on whether Airbus could stick to its production goals.

Also on Thursday, Airbus posted fourth-quarter adjusted operating profit of three billion euros (S$4.5 billion), up 17 per cent, as revenue rose 5 per cent to 26 billion euros. Analysts were on average expecting a profit of 2.9 billion euros on revenues of 26.5 billion euros.

For 2026, Airbus predicted 870 jet deliveries, up from 793 last year, and adjusted operating profit to around 7.5 billion euros. REUTERS