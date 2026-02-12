Airbus wins major order for A350 widebody jets from Air Canada

The purchase agreement, if all rights are exercised, would be valued at about US$3 billion

[OTTAWA] Air Canada will acquire eight Airbus SE A350-1000 models, with options to double the order, as the carrier seeks to modernise its fleet.

The purchase agreement, if all rights are exercised, would be valued at about US$3 billion, based on current aircraft values from analytics firm Ishka. A first delivery is expected in the second half of 2030, Air Canada said.

Canada’s largest airline said the A350, a model not currently part of its fleet, will strengthen “long-term cost efficiency” and provide a more comfortable experience for passengers. The company announced a programme in November to upgrade planes with new interiors and enhanced technology systems.

The A350-1000 is a twin-aisle widebody aircraft that can seat as many as 480 passengers and significantly reduce fuel consumption, according to Airbus’s website. It’s the biggest version of the A350 family.

“These aircraft will deliver improved operating economics, enhance our operational reliability, and ensure we remain competitive across our global network.,” Air Canada chief financial officer John Di Bert said in a statement.

Air Canada said the purchase will add to an order book of 30 Airbus A321XLRs, 23 Airbus A220s and 14 Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners. BLOOMBERG