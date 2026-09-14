Amazon halts operations with cargo carrier 21 Air that operated plane in fatal Miami crash

Firm says it will continue supporting the investigation into the incident and those affected

Miami-based cargo carrier 21 Air operated Flight 7598, which ran off the tarmac at Miami International Airport (pictured) and careered into two vehicles. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

AMAZON suspended work with cargo carrier 21 Air, which operated the Sep 6 flight that overran the runway at Miami and killed five people on the ground.

“We’ve spent time supporting the investigation and reviewing some of the surrounding circumstances, and we’ve decided to pause our operations with 21 Air,” Amazon said on its news blog on Sunday (Sep 13).

“We’ll continue working to support the investigation and everyone affected.”

Miami-based cargo carrier 21 Air operated Flight 7598, which ran off the tarmac at Miami International Airport and careered into two vehicles.

The 32-year-old Boeing 767-300 freighter had operated as a passenger jet for various airlines from 1994 to 2015, according to Flightradar24, a flight tracking service.

Prime Air Flight 7598 overran the airport’s diagonal runway shortly before 2 pm EDT (1800 GMT) and struck multiple vehicles on the ground, officials said.

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One of the pilots had called for the landing to be aborted after the jet touched down with too much speed, according to details from the cockpit audio released by the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which is investigating the crash.

One pilot also cautioned that they were flying “too fast” just over a minute before touching down on the runway that they overran, the NTSB added.

In a statement, 21 Air said it is “confident in our safety policies, procedures and training”.

SEE ALSO Amazon Prime Air cargo plane crashes after overrunning Miami runway; at least 5 killed

The company said it is focused on “working closely with the NTSB and all our partners, like Amazon, as the investigation continues”.

All five people killed and five others injured in the crash were in the two vehicles hit by the aircraft. BLOOMBERG, REUTERS