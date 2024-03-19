Atos says Airbus ends discussions over BDS cybersecurity unit sale

Published Tue, Mar 19, 2024 · 4:56 pm
Atos is analysing the resulting situation and actively evaluating strategic alternatives that will take into consideration the sovereign imperatives of the French state.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Airbus

ATOS on Tuesday (Mar 19) said Airbus had called off discussions about potentially buying the French software company’s BDS cybersecurity unit, sending its shares down by almost a fifth.

“Atos is analysing the resulting situation and actively evaluating strategic alternatives that will take into consideration the sovereign imperatives of the French state,” it said in a statement.

In a separate statement, Airbus confirmed the end of talks.

“Airbus has decided it will no longer pursue discussions with Atos about this potential transaction,” the plane maker said.

“The failure of this sale process poses both a liquidity problem, which could speed up the safeguard procedure and increase the potential dilution for current shareholders; and a problem regarding debt restructuring,” said analyst Nicolas David from Oddo BHF.

Atos, which in January named its fourth new chief executive in less than two years, has grappled with a series of profit warnings and is looking to raise funds to deal with its debt.

Talks between Atos and Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky over the sale of its legacy operations have also collapsed, though some media have reported that he is considering a fresh bid.

At 0804 GMT, Atos’ Paris-listed shares were down about 18 per cent. REUTERS

M&A

Cybersecurity

