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Australia's Jetstar to charge for carry-on bags in overhead lockers

Move brings airline’s carry-on baggage policy closer to systems used by several low-cost airlines globally

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Published Wed, Aug 5, 2026 · 10:23 AM
    • The carrier will allow one bag that fits under the seats or a laptop bag for no extra cost, but a larger bag may cost between A$25 and A$52 (US$18 and US$37) per flight.
    • The carrier will allow one bag that fits under the seats or a laptop bag for no extra cost, but a larger bag may cost between A$25 and A$52 (US$18 and US$37) per flight. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    [SYDNEY] Jetstar, the budget arm of Australia’s national carrier Qantas, will require passengers who want to store carry-on bags in overhead lockers to pay extra from February, as the airline overhauls its cabin baggage policy.

    The carrier will allow one bag that can fit under the seats, such as a backpack, handbag, or laptop bag for no extra cost, but a larger bag could cost between A$25 and A$52 (US$18 and US$37) per flight depending on the route, according to examples provided by the airline.

    The move brings Jetstar’s carry-on baggage policy closer to systems used by several low-cost airlines globally, which charge passengers for access to overhead locker space while including a smaller under-seat bag in the base fare.

    Passengers requiring additional carry-on luggage will be able to pre-purchase “Priority Carry-on”, which includes a larger overhead locker bag and early boarding access and removes the previous 7kg weight limit.

    Fees for baggage, excess luggage, seat selection and priority boarding account for a growing share of revenue for low-cost airlines.

    The charges have drawn criticism from some consumer groups, which argue that advertised base fares do not always reflect the full cost of travel.

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    The airline said the shake-up followed extensive customer and crew research that found bag weigh-ins at the gate and competition for overhead locker space were among the most stressful parts of the airport experience.

    Jetstar chief executive officer Stephanie Tully said the new model would help improve on-time departure performance by streamlining the boarding process and making better use of overhead locker space, adding the changes were consistent with the airline’s low-fares philosophy.

    “You only pay for what you need – travelling with less means paying less, and you can always add more if you need,” she said in a statement. REUTERS

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