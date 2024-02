Steven Townend (right) says aviation financing has recovered faster for regions that have very large domestic capital markets which support their domestic industry.

THE airline and leasing industries bruised by the pandemic have largely recovered – but not aviation financing, said Steven Townend, chief executive officer (CEO) of aircraft leasing company BOC Aviation.

Also, while the Indian aviation industry may be full of potential, the country’s smaller capital markets mean bigger airlines would need to tap international funding to pay for their huge aircraft orders.

“The airline industry has come back,” said Townend at the Aviation CEO Forum on Tuesday...