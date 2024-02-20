BAIC’s EV brand to launch first Huawei-backed sedan in 2024

Published Tue, Feb 20, 2024 · 4:12 pm
The first model co-developed with Huawei is scheduled to hit the Chinese market this year, BAIC BluePark says.
PHOTO: REUTERS

BAIC

BAIC BluePark New Energy Technology, the electric vehicle arm of Beijing Automotive Group (BAIC), plans to launch its first sedan in partnership with Huawei Technologies this year, as Huawei steers into the EV market.

The first model co-developed with Huawei is scheduled to hit the Chinese market this year, BAIC BluePark said on Monday (Feb 20), in response to an investor question.

The car will be “a high-end intelligent sedan to meet consumers’ demand for premium mobility experiences,” the state-owned automaker added, without giving specifics.

The tie-up signals Huawei’s bigger EV footprint that has seen the Chinese technology giant, the target of US sanctions since 2019, encroaching on the territory of established EV makers.

Aito, an EV marque co-founded by Huawei and carmaker Seres in late 2021, topped Li Auto for the first time in sales in January, helped by the introduction of revamped M7 in September.

Huawei has also built the S7 sedan with Chinese automaker Chery Auto under a new marquee, Luxeed, that it intends to take on Tesla’s Model S.

SEE ALSO

In November, Huawei revealed plans to move core technologies and resources in its four-year-old smart car operations to a new joint venture owned up to 40 per cent by automaker Changan Auto, which makes Avatr-branded cars with Huawei.

A shortage of a component belonging to a computing unit that powers Huawei’s advanced driver assistance systems has resulted in delayed deliveries of flagship models from some of its partners including Changan, Chery and Seres, Reuters reported earlier this year. REUTERS

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Electric vehicles

Huawei

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport & Logistics

Europe car sales jump 11% in January on pent-up demand

Made-in-China airliner seeks buyers at Singapore Airshow

Aviation industry faces challenges of affordable airfares, inadequate manpower

Toyota Industries faces crackdown for engine emissions cheating: Nikkei

Bangkok, Florida lose as airlines axe less frequented routes

Outbound travellers from Singapore to pay levy from 2026 as part of sustainable air hub drive

Breaking News

Most Popular