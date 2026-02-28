BMW launches recall over potential fire hazard

BMW said on its website that 337,374 vehicles of the i7, i5, 5, 7 and M5 series were potentially affected, with manufacture dates between 2022 and 2025. PHOTO: REUTERS

[BERLIN] German premium carmaker BMW has launched a recall affecting hundreds of thousands of vehicles worldwide over a potential fire hazard, according to KBA, Germany’s motor vehicle authority.

The authority said on its website that 337,374 vehicles of the i7, i5, 5, 7 and M5 series were potentially affected, with manufacture dates between 2022 and 2025.

It warned that an improper installation of the cockpit wiring harness could damage cables when replacing the microfilter, resulting in a short circuit causing a fire.

A BMW spokesperson said quality checks found cable routing in affected vehicles needed fixing, but no accidents linked to the issue had been reported. REUTERS