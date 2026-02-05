Boeing to cut around 300 defence division supply chain jobs

The workforce reduction comes at a time when companies are paring jobs and closely monitoring headcount

Boeing has been hiring as it integrates newly acquired Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, steps up commercial jet production and begins work on the stealthy B-47 fighter jet for the Pentagon. PHOTO: REUTERS

[LOS ANGELES] Boeing is eliminating about 300 supply chain jobs from its defence division, and is notifying affected workers this week, according to a source familiar with the move.

The job cuts are spread across a number of sites around the country, said the source, who asked not to be identified as the matter is confidential. The workforce reduction comes at a time when companies such as Amazon.com and United Parcel Service are paring jobs and closely monitoring headcount.

“Boeing regularly evaluates and adjusts its workforce to stay aligned to our commitments to our customers and communities,” the company said, responding to a query on the layoffs.

Boeing is still in hiring mode, with more than 1,300 job openings, and is working to help affected employees find other positions at the company, the source said.

The planemaker’s headcount stood at 182,000 people at the end of 2025, rising by about 10,000 workers from a year earlier, according to federal filings. Boeing has been hiring as it integrates newly acquired Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, steps up commercial jet production and begins work on the stealthy B-47 fighter jet for the Pentagon.

Boeing’s plans to trim staff were reported earlier by a Seattle NBC affiliate but did not include the specific number of jobs, among other details. BLOOMBERG