Boeing wins first Philippine Airlines order in two decades

The aircraft will be delivered from 2031

[MANILA] Philippine Airlines plans to place its first order for Boeing aircraft in almost two decades, with the airline agreeing to purchase as many as 20 787-10 Dreamliners.

The South-east Asian carrier announced the deal at the UK Farnborough International Airshow – one of the industry’s marquee events – that began on Monday (Jul 20). The aircraft will be delivered from 2031. Bloomberg News previously reported the carrier was closing in on a deal for 787s.

The memorandum of understanding is for firm orders of 15 787-10s, with options for five more, according to a release by the airline.

The announcement marks another boost for Boeing, which also secured a 100-plane order from jet lessor SMBC and a 28-jet order from Riyadh Air. It’s also PAL’s first direct purchase from the US company in almost two decades and ensures American-made planes retain a foothold in a country dominated by Airbus.

PAL had a fleet of 82 planes at the end of last year, according to its annual report. It included 10 Boeing 777s and four A350s for long-haul trips, plus 11 A330s for flights within the Asia-Pacific region.

The coming order will help anchor the carrier’s future growth, spurred by a US$15 billion airport project near Manila. The airline signed a deal in June to join the Oneworld global airline alliance, whose members include American Airlines Group and British Airways-parent IAG SA. BLOOMBERG