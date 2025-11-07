The Business Times

British Airways-owner IAG third-quarter profit inline with expectations

It continues to see weakness in its US point-of-sale economy cabin offering

Summarise
    • The group said its passenger load factor – a key measure of performance – fell in all regions, with the most pronounced being a 2.4-point drop on lucrative North Atlantic routes.
    • The group said its passenger load factor – a key measure of performance – fell in all regions, with the most pronounced being a 2.4-point drop on lucrative North Atlantic routes. PHOTO: REUTERS
    Published Fri, Nov 7, 2025 · 04:09 PM

    [LONDON] British Airways-owner IAG on Friday (Nov 7) reported a slight increase in operating profit for the third quarter, largely in line with estimates, but highlighted continuing weakness in its US point-of-sale economy cabin offering.

    It is the latest airline to signal a slowdown in the crucial transatlantic market as travel from Europe to the United States has dropped since US President Donald Trump, whose policies are perceived by many abroad as anti-foreigner and anti-trade, took office.

    The group, which also owns Iberia, Vueling and Aer Lingus, said its passenger load factor – a key measure of performance – fell in all regions, with the most pronounced being a 2.4-point drop on lucrative North Atlantic routes.

    Its profit for the three-month period ended September 30 was 2.05 billion euros (S$3.08 billion), up 2 per cent from a year earlier and on par with a company-compiled consensus estimate of 2.1 billion euros. REUTERS

    IAGBritish AirwaysCorporate earnings

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More