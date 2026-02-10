BYD joins wave of firms challenging Trump’s tariffs in US court

The company does not sell passenger cars in America due to substantial taxes and a complex regulatory environment

CHINA’S BYD, the world’s biggest manufacturer of electric vehicles (EVs), has joined hundreds of companies in pushing to be refunded for duties they have paid under US President Donald Trump’s import tariffs.

The company’s American units filed a lawsuit in the US Court of International Trade on Jan 26, arguing that a suite of executive orders that underpin the tariffs are invalid, making the collection of the duties unlawful, according to the filing.

A US Supreme Court decision on the legality of Trump’s signature levies is pending. BYD’s units said that they have brought their lawsuit as they are not assured of a refund in the absence of their own judgment and judicial relief.

A spokesperson for BYD in China did not immediately respond to a Bloomberg News request for comment. Caixin Global reported the lawsuit earlier.

Already more than 1,000 corporate entities, including household names such as Costco Wholesale and Goodyear Tire & Rubber, are suing for refunds for their share of the billions of US dollars in tariffs that the US has collected so far. Trump said in a November social media post that being forced to pay refunds “would be a National Security catastrophe”.

BYD, which designs and manufactures electric buses and trucks in the US, said in the lawsuit that it has paid and continues to pay “significant” duties on materials it imports to sustain its American operations.

While the company is the global EV leader, it does not sell passenger cars in the US due to substantial tariffs and a complex regulatory environment. BLOOMBERG