BYD unveils 1.7 million yuan EV supercar to rival Ferrari, Lamborghini

Published Sun, Feb 25, 2024 · 9:58 pm
BYD markets its luxury models under the Yangwang and Fang Cheng Bao brands.
PHOTO: REUTERS

BYD

BYD debuted its most expensive car on Sunday (Feb 25), a 1.7 million yuan (S$317,200) high-performance fully-electric supercar pitted against gas-guzzling options offered by rivals such as Ferrari and Lamborghini.

The Yangwang U9 will initially be for the China market, the company said at a livestreamed event in Shanghai. The car can hit 100 km/h in 2.36 seconds and reach a top speed of 309.19 km/h.

BYD became the biggest EV seller globally, overtaking Tesla in the last quarter of 2023. While it is better known for making affordable EVs, the company markets its luxury models under the Yangwang and Fang Cheng Bao brands.

With a post-Chinese New Year price war looming in China, the Shenzhen-based giant is betting there remains a market for high-end products which deliver better margins.

Other pricey EVs under the Yangwang brand are due to launch later this year in China, including a luxury sedan that will cost around one million yuan.

Yangwang started delivering cars in late November. It has one production model so far, a luxury sports utility vehicle known as the U8 which costs 1.1 million yuan. The company has delivered 3,653 units as at the end of January. BLOOMBERG

Electric vehicles

