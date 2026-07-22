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Cat A COE price eases to S$126,000 after reaching record in previous tender; Cat B also down

The Category A COE premium dipped by S$3,000, or 2.3%, from S$129,000 at the previous tender on Jul 8

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Published Wed, Jul 22, 2026 · 04:28 PM
    • The premium for Category B COEs fell slightly from S$130,889 to S$129,890 – a decrease of 0.8%.
    • The premium for Category B COEs fell slightly from S$130,889 to S$129,890 – a decrease of 0.8%. PHOTO: BT FILE

    SINGAPORE – After hitting a record in the previous Certificate of Entitlement (COE) exercise, the price of a Category A COE has fallen to S$126,000.

    Meant for smaller, less powerful cars and electric vehicles (EVs), the Category A COE premium dipped by S$3,000, or 2.3 per cent, from S$129,000 at the previous tender on Jul 8.

    Meanwhile, the premium for Category B COEs, used to register larger, more powerful cars and EVs, fell slightly from S$130,889 to S$129,890 – a decrease of 0.8 per cent.

    The price of Open category COEs, otherwise known as Category E, went up 0.1 per cent from S$129,801 to S$129,971.

    Certificates in this category can be used to register any vehicle type except motorcycles, but are mostly used for bigger cars.

    As these certificates are transferable, motor traders often secure them for the flexibility to register cars without waiting for the next tender exercise.

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    The motorcycle (Category D) COE premium recorded a marginal increase of S$1, from S$10,201 to S$10,202. This is the second consecutive exercise where the price of such certificates has breached the five-digit mark, and there have been a total of four such occurrences so far in 2026.

    The commercial vehicle (Category C) COE price decreased by 1.2 per cent to S$93,889, from S$95,000.

    A COE is needed to own and use a vehicle in Singapore. THE STRAITS TIMES

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