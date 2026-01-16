Changi Airport doubles supplemental China flights to 600 ahead of CNY travel surge

The supplementary flights will serve 15 cities across China from Feb 1 to Mar 8

[SINGAPORE] Six airlines at Changi Airport will be offering over 600 supplementary flights to as many as 15 Chinese cities to cater to an anticipated increase in travel demand over the coming Chinese New Year holiday.

This is more than double the supplementary flights during the same period in 2025, said Changi Airport on Friday (Jan 16).

Together, the supplementary flights will serve 15 cities across China from Feb 1 to Mar 8, including Shanghai, Guangzhou and Changsha.

Singapore is currently linked to 37 cities in China, which is one of the top holiday destinations for Singapore travellers. Chinese nationals also accounted for 18.7 per cent (about 3.1 million) of tourists in Singapore in 2024, a 126 per cent year on year increase.

The additional flights will be offered by Air China, China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines, Loong Air, Spring Airlines and Xiamen Airlines.

Among them, Air China, China Eastern and Xiamen Airlines will each operate more than 140 additional flights.

Changi Airport said this will be the first time that airlines are operating supplementary flights during the lunar new year holiday to Nanchang, Ningbo, Wenzhou, Wuhan and Zhengzhou.

Lim Ching Kiat, executive vice-president for air hub and cargo development at Changi Airport Group, said: “The doubling of flight capacity between China and Singapore this Lunar New Year reflects the strong travel demand we continue to see between China and Singapore.”

“The extended services, including to several cities receiving supplementary flights for the first time, will further strengthen Singapore’s position as a key gateway to China,” he added.

Changi Airport and Jewel will also offer passengers enhanced services during the lunar new year period, such as extended early check-in at Terminals 1 and 3, 24/7 operations for the Changi Lounge and longer operating hours at the Jewel Rain Vortex until 12 midnight daily.