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China drove global electric truck, bus sales above half a million in 2025

It accounts for nearly 90% of global electric truck and bus sales that year

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Published Thu, Aug 20, 2026 · 07:00 AM
    • Other markets such as the EU and India saw a double digit increase in sales of electric trucks and buses.
    • Other markets such as the EU and India saw a double digit increase in sales of electric trucks and buses. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    [GDANSK] Sales of electric trucks and buses nearly doubled globally in 2025, data from research organisation the International Council on Clean Transportation showed in a report published on Thursday (Aug 20).

    China drove most of the growth and other markets such as the EU and India saw a double digit increase, the organisation said.

    Electric trucks and buses crossed the half million units mark globally in 2025, with sales up 86 per cent year on year

    China accounted for nearly 90 per cent of global electric truck and bus sales, with sales in medium and heavy truck segments more than quintupling over two years.

    Excluding China and the US, battery electric buses accounted for 56 per cent of zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicle sales, with the EU and India leading in volume at around 9,800 and 5,000 units, respectively

    Battery electric truck sales remained relatively low, reaching about 41,000 units sold outside of China.

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    In the EU, electric truck sales increased by 71 per cent in 2025, reaching a 4.5 per cent market share. REUTERS

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