In Q3, Chinese brands outsold Japanese manufacturers in the region for the first time

Visitors at the BYD stand at the 2026 Paris Motor Show in Paris, France, Oct 13, 2026. PHOTO: REUTERS

CHINESE automakers maintained their rapid advance in Europe last month, with registrations more than doubling ahead of a cap on hybrid vehicle imports from the country.

Chinese-branded registrations rose 103 per cent from a year earlier to 151,112, accounting for 13.6 per cent of sales in the region, according to market researcher Dataforce. That was down from a record 14.5 per cent in September but still the second-highest monthly reading and came as the broader market barely grew.

The October moderation appears largely seasonal. September is typically boosted by quarter-end sales pushes and the UK’s twice-yearly license-plate change. Chinese brands’ Europe share also declined in the same period last year before resuming its climb.

The longer-term trend remains stark. Chinese manufacturers that barely arrived in Europe five years ago are now squeezing the region’s carmakers from both directions, eroding their profits in China while sending faster-developed, lower-cost electric and hybrid models into Europe. In the third quarter, Chinese brands outsold Japanese manufacturers in the region for the first time.

The pressure is already reshaping Europe’s auto industry. Volkswagen AG is pushing through a major cost-cutting programme, Mercedes-Benz Group AG is holding back new investment at German plants and Stellantis NV is overhauling its European manufacturing footprint.

Executives have argued that higher costs and faster-moving Chinese rivals mean European operations must become leaner, more efficient and more competitive.

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The gains are no longer confined to fully electric cars. Much of the recent growth has come from hybrids, with plug-in hybrids accounting for an outsized share of Chinese brands’ October advance. Those models have become one of their strongest routes into the European market.

That category is now coming under greater scrutiny in Brussels. The EU has already imposed extra tariffs on China-made electric vehicles and from Dec 1 will cap imports of Chinese-built hybrids, while policymakers are considering incentives that increasingly favor cars made locally.

At the same time, Chinese manufacturers are expanding their footprint in Europe, as part of a push to localise production.

BYD is in exclusive talks to buy Ineos Automotive’s factory in Hambach, France, a former Smart plant near the German border, adding a potential French base to a new manufacturing site nearing completion in Hungary.

Chery Automobile is preparing production in Barcelona, while Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology has begun making its B10 SUV at Stellantis’ plant in Zaragoza, Spain, through the companies’ joint venture. REUTERS