Chrysler to recall about 286,000 US vehicles over airbag inflator issue

CHRYSLER is recalling nearly 286,000 vehicles in the United States over a manufacturing defect that might cause the side curtain airbag inflators to rupture, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Friday (Mar 22).

The right and left side curtain airbag inflators may rupture in sharp metal fragments striking occupants, resulting in injury or death, the US regulator said.

The recall would affect certain 2018-2021 Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 models.

Stellantis-owned Chrysler said certain vehicles may have been equipped with Sabic (side air bag inflatable curtain) inflator that had moisture introduced during supplier manufacturing. This may lead to stress corrosion and potential rupture.

These inflators do not use the same propellant or inflator design as previously recalled Takata airbags, the automaker said.

Stellantis last year had warned 29,000 owners of 2003 Dodge Ram pickups to immediately stop driving pending repairs after one person was killed when a Takata airbag inflator exploded. REUTERS

