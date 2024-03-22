Chrysler to recall about 286,000 US vehicles over airbag inflator issue

Published Fri, Mar 22, 2024 · 9:53 pm
Stellantis-owned Chrysler says certain vehicles may have been equipped with the Sabic inflator that had moisture introduced during supplier manufacturing.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Fiat Chrysler

CHRYSLER is recalling nearly 286,000 vehicles in the United States over a manufacturing defect that might cause the side curtain airbag inflators to rupture, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Friday (Mar 22).

The right and left side curtain airbag inflators may rupture in sharp metal fragments striking occupants, resulting in injury or death, the US regulator said.

The recall would affect certain 2018-2021 Dodge Charger and Chrysler 300 models.

Stellantis-owned Chrysler said certain vehicles may have been equipped with Sabic (side air bag inflatable curtain) inflator that had moisture introduced during supplier manufacturing. This may lead to stress corrosion and potential rupture.

These inflators do not use the same propellant or inflator design as previously recalled Takata airbags, the automaker said.

Stellantis last year had warned 29,000 owners of 2003 Dodge Ram pickups to immediately stop driving pending repairs after one person was killed when a Takata airbag inflator exploded. REUTERS

SEE ALSO

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Cars

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport & Logistics

PSA International’s FY2023 net profit drops 6.3 per cent to S$1.5 billion on lower revenue

China’s Leapmotor to start production of small EV in Polish Stellantis plant

Tesla trims output of cars in China amid slower EV sales growth

FedEx jumps on profit beat, improved margins in its Express unit

Meituan’s revenue beats estimates after staving off ByteDance

Singapore Airlines to suspend flights to Chengdu and Chongqing from Mar 31

Breaking News

Most Popular