COE prices for most categories fall, large car category drops by 8.6 per cent

CERTIFICATE of Entitlement (COE) prices for February’s first round of bidding fell for most categories except for those used to register commercial vehicles.

Category B posted the most significant decrease, dropping by 8.6 per cent or S$9,662 to S$102,338.

Category B is for larger, more powerful passenger cars with engines of more than 1,600 cubic centimetres (cc) in capacity or that have more than 97 kilowatts (kW) of output, or for electric vehicles (EVs) with more than 110 kW.

Its fall was matched by Category E, which decreased 8.2 per cent or S$8,903 to S$100,101.

Category E is the open category that can be used to register any type of vehicle except for motorcycles. It is typically used to register vehicles that fall under Category B, which usually have the highest COE price.

The price for Category A fell 3.2 per cent or S$2,589 to S$79,000.

Category A applies to mainstream cars that have engines of up to 1,600 cc in capacity or up to 97 kW of power, or for EVs with up to 110 kW of power.

Category D, which is used for motorcycles, decreased 0.2 per cent, or S$19, to S$9,290.

Category C, which is applicable to commercial vehicles and buses, saw the only increase in price in this round of bidding. It increased by 5.9 per cent or S$4,000 to S$72,001.

In late January, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced the COE quota for the period February 2024 to April 2024, with Category D receiving additional “cut and fill” COEs from guaranteed future deregistrations for the first time.

The total COE supply for the period remained stable, with a 2.2 per cent increase to 14,707.