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COE quota: Cat A falls 4.2%, Cat B rises 5.8% for August to October

Total supply is up 0.2%

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Chloe Lim

Chloe Lim

Published Fri, Jul 24, 2026 · 06:25 PM
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    • The new quota consists of 25% of the replacement COEs from vehicles de-registered in the 12-month period from July 2025 to June 2026.
    • The new quota consists of 25% of the replacement COEs from vehicles de-registered in the 12-month period from July 2025 to June 2026. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] The supply of Certificates of Entitlement (COEs) for the August to October 2026 period will rise 0.2 per cent to 19,085 from 19,052 in the previous quarter, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Friday (Jul 24).

    Bidding under this new quota will start on Aug 3.

    Category A COE applies to mainstream cars that have engines of up to 1,600 cubic centimetres (cc) in capacity or up to 97 kilowatts (kW) of power, or electric vehicles with up to 110 kW of power.

    This category’s quota will be 7,134, down 4.2 per cent from 7,434 in the previous quarter.

    As for Category B, its quota will rise 5.8 per cent to 5,527 from 5,205. This group is for larger, more powerful cars with engines of more than 1,600 cc in capacity or have more than 97 kW, or for EVs with more than 110 kW of power.

    For Category C, which covers goods vehicles and buses, its quota will rise to 1,836 from 1,742.

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    Supply for Category D, for motorcycles, will decline to 3,065 from 3,145 in the previous quarter.

    Finally, Category E, the Open category which can be used for all vehicle types except motorcycles, will see its quota inch down to 1,523 from 1,526.

    LTA said the quota consists of 25 per cent of the replacement COEs from vehicles de-registered in the 12-month period from July 2025 to June 2026.

    It also noted that there will be a longer interval of three weeks between the second bidding exercise of August, and the first bidding exercise in September.

    The next quota announcement for the bidding period of November 2026 to January 2027 will be made in October.

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