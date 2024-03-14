Deliveroo beats earnings guidance, sees positive cash flow in 2024

Published Thu, Mar 14, 2024 · 4:50 pm
Deliveroo says total orders fell 3 per cent year on year but rebounded a touch in the final quarter to being unchanged on the year.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Deliveroo

BRITISH meal delivery company Deliveroo reported better-than-expected core earnings of £85 million (S$145.1 million) for 2023, and expected further progress during 2024 with a move into positive cash flow.

The company, which competes with Just Eat Takeaway and Uber Eats, said total orders fell 3 per cent year on year but rebounded a touch in the final quarter to being unchanged on the year.

Restaurant and grocery price inflation resulted in a 3 per cent rise in the total value of orders to £7.6 billion.

Chief executive Will Shu said Deliveroo had made progress towards profitability, while giving customers faster and more reliable delivery.

He said he expected core earnings to increase this year to £110 million to £130 million.

“On a free cash flow basis, we were on the brink of break even in ‘23 and we’ll improve on that in ‘24,” he said in an interview on Thursday (Mar 14).

SEE ALSO

Shares in Deliveroo rose 2.7 per cent in early deals. REUTERS

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Financial results

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport & Logistics

Nissan, Honda weighing EV partnership in Japan, local media say

Singapore Airlines readies 10-year dollar bond issuance, term sheet shows

India’s Tata Motors to build 90 billion rupee plant in Tamil Nadu

Competition watchdog seeks feedback on proposed SIA-Garuda cooperation

Changi Airport’s February passenger movements surpass pre-Covid level; China again top source of tourists

Volkswagen's 2023 profits rise, outlook for this year cautious

Breaking News

Most Popular