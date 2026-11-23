Delta flights faced brief delays at Atlanta airport over automated system issue
The airline said it was using “manual workarounds” to safely dispatch flights
- Travellers look at flight information screens at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, Nov 22, 2026. PHOTO: REUTERS
DELTA Air Lines experienced brief delays on flights to and from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the busiest in the US.
The airline said in a statement that it was using “manual workarounds” to safely dispatch flights, adding that automation for departing flight weight and balance calculations was working.
The company also said it was working with air traffic control counterparts to ease congestion at its Atlanta hub.
The US Federal Aviation Administration briefly issued a ground stop because of the issue, resulting in delays of about an hour before it was lifted. The FAA said the disruption was not related to any FAA air traffic systems.
Weight and balance calculations are required before takeoff to ensure an aircraft remains within safety limits and maintains a proper centre of gravity for stable flight, according to the FAA.
The disruption comes after a US router outage triggered a nationwide ground stop on Nov 13 that disrupted more than 18,000 flights and affected about 1 million passengers. REUTERS
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