Dutch airline KLM resumes flights to Middle East

[AMSTERDAM] Airline KLM is resuming flights to Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, it said late on Saturday, after previously announcing it would avoid flying over large parts of the Middle East due to rising regional tensions.

“Based on the current security situation and operational feasibility, we have decided to resume our flights to Tel Aviv on February 2 and 3 with an adjusted schedule. From February 1 through 6, we will also operate flights to Dubai, also with an adjusted schedule”, KLM said.

KLM, the Dutch arm of airline group Air France KLM, added that it had already resumed flights to other destinations in the region, such as Riyadh and Dammam.

Last week, the airline said it would not fly over large parts of the Middle East until further notice due to rising tensions there. REUTERS