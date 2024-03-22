FedEx jumps on profit beat, improved margins in its Express unit

FEDEX shares surged in premarket trading on Friday (Mar 22) after the parcel giant beat estimates for quarterly profit and reported a higher operating margin at Express, its largest unit.

Shares of the company rose 12.4 per cent to US$297.75 before the bell, with rival UPS up 3.5 per cent.

FedEx has taken several measures to protect margins at Express, including parking aircraft, reducing flight hours and efforts to fly fewer jets, with better capacity utilisation.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based company also said on Thursday it plans to buy back US$500 million worth of its shares in the current quarter, with its board approving a new US$5-billion share repurchase programme.

Operating margin at its Express overnight-delivery provider rose 2.5 per cent in the February fiscal quarter, from 1.2 per cent a year ago.

“FedEx hit all the high notes this time with lower capex, a reloaded buyback programme and a beat in Express off low expectations,” JPMorgan analysts said in a note.

The firm also tightened its annual profit forecast and now expects earnings in the range of US$17.25 to US$18.25 per share, compared to its prior forecast of US$17 to US$18.50 per share.

Adjusted profit for the quarter ended Feb 29 rose to US$966 million, or US$3.86 per share, topping analysts’ average estimate by 41 cents per share, according to LSEG data.

“FedEx delivered better margin performance at Express despite the challenging revenue/demand backdrop,” Baird analysts said, calling the company’s quarterly performance “one shining moment relative to lower expectations”.

Investors have been urging FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam to enhance profitability in the air-based Express segment amid contract renewal negotiations with USPS and ongoing labor discussions with its pilots.

At least four brokerages raised their price targets on the stock. Barclays raised its target by US$40, the biggest for FedEx on Friday.

Shares of FedEx trade at 12.72 times forward profit estimates, below rival UPS’s 18.01 multiple. REUTERS