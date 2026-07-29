Ferrari has already hit 2026 sales target for Luce EV

The rear of the Ferrari Luce electric car with its lights illuminated. PHOTO: REUTERS

[ROME] Ferrari has hit its annual sales target for its first-ever electric vehicle on the back of strong demand from China, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The luxury sports car-maker had aimed to sell just under 500 units of the Luce model this year, and the quota was filled in less than two months since the car’s May 25 launch, the newspaper said.

Ferrari’s press office declined to comment.

The company previously said it would give an update on the market reception for its new EV on Thursday, as it presents its half-year results.

The 550,000 euro (US$626,285) Luce is a four-door, five-seat family car that has attracted a slew of negative reviews due to its unusual and polarising looks, largely the work of former Apple designers Jony Ive and Marc Newson.

Last month, a senior Ferrari executive said the car’s unconventional appearance was largely dictated by aerodynamic requirements and needed to be “digested” before it can be understood. REUTERS