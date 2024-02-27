Subscribers

First China-made international jet could gain ground in Asia-Pacific on Airbus, Boeing delays: observers

Derryn Wong

Published Tue, Feb 27, 2024 · 4:17 pm
The Comac C919 is China's first international airliner and could gain sales as aviation giants Airbus and Boeing grapple with supply chain disruptions.
PHOTO: AFP

Comac

THE first major China-made passenger jet – Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China’s (Comac) C919 airliner – could gain ground in the Asia-Pacific market amid delayed deliveries by major aircraft makers Airbus and Boeing, said industry players.

But they added the aircraft is still years away from being able to compete internationally, as that would require regulatory approvals that could be hindered by political tensions and trade disputes.

The C919 made its international debut at last week’s Singapore Airshow on Feb 18. On Feb 27, Comac announced that it will conduct showcase flights of the C919, as well as its smaller ARJ21 regional jet, in Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam,...

