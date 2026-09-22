Flights gradually resume at major US East Coast airports after disruption grounds thousands

About 7,000 flights were delayed or cancelled, including 1,400 flights at the three major New York-area airports.

More than half of all flights were cancelled at Newark (pictured), a major United Airlines hub. United said it issued a travel waiver to help impacted passengers. PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] Thousands of flights across the US were snarled on Monday (Sep 21), with incoming flights halted for hours at major East Coast airports, before the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) resolved a telecommunications problem late in the afternoon.

The issue started around 9.45 am when workers accidentally cut a telecom line in New Jersey used by the FAA. This forced a halt to incoming flights at major airports on the day that 130 world leaders and dozens of ministers were arriving in New York for the annual high-level meeting of the United Nations General Assembly.

The FAA stopped arrivals at all three major New York-area airports as well as Philadelphia and Boston and two smaller airports in the New York area. The problems were not fully resolved for eight hours.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy posted on X late in the afternoon that telecom lines had been repaired and normal operations throughout the North-east were resuming. He said it would take time to resolve existing delays and urged passengers to check the status of flights they were waiting for.

FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, said about 7,000 flights were delayed or cancelled, including 1,400 flights at the three major New York-area airports.

More than half of all flights were cancelled at Newark, a major United Airlines hub. United said it issued a travel waiver to help impacted passengers.

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The issue also forced the diversion of more than 100 flights to other airports.

The incident demonstrated the fragility of the ageing US air traffic control system, which Congress awarded US$12.5 billion for upgrades in 2025.

New Jersey Transit said a crew had been digging at one of its work sites 10 feet (about 3 m) away from the utility markings and it was still trying to determine if Verizon or the contractor made the markings.

Duffy initially blamed an Amtrak construction crew, which he said accidentally cut into a fibre line in New Jersey near New Brunswick, causing a telecom outage and forcing FAA to pause flights in the north-east. Amtrak said it was not responsible.

Around 5.30 pm, New Jersey Transit said most of the fibre cables had been repaired and should be coming back online shortly. Newark Airport reopened for arriving flights after eight hours and LaGuardia also reopened after being shuttered for flights for much of the afternoon.

Verizon said it was working to repair the damaged cable near the Amtrak rail line and to restore connectivity as quickly as possible.

Flights at Philadelphia had again resumed late in the afternoon after a second ground stop was lifted. Reagan Washington National Airport also halted flights for more than an hour because of volume issues.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said a replacement circuit had failed at Philadelphia Terminal Radar Approach Control, which was the primary communications for the centre. A ground stop at Boston, which stopped accepting flights because of spillover volume, was also lifted.

“The timing is absolutely horrible and I’m very sorry for the delays and cancellations,” Bedford told reporters. He stressed that safety was the top priority. “We’re going to do what is necessary to make sure the airspace is safe.”

The loss of communications was tied to a failed circuit a Philadelphia air traffic control facility that handles air traffic for the airports, Bedford said. Then authorities discovered that a backup fibre line was accidentally cut by a construction crew in New Jersey.

“When it went to flip into the backup, we discovered that the backup fibre had a break, and that fibre break is probably 13 hours to repair. It’s massive, I’m told. Meanwhile, we’ve got the new circuit ready to install now,” Bedford said.

Philadelphia is an American Airlines hub.

In May 2025, the Philadelphia facility that guides air traffic in and out of Newark airport suffered a series of significant communications outages.

The FAA said in 2025 a telecommunications outage impacted communications and radar displays at Philadelphia Tracon.

In 2025, Congress approved US$12.5 billion to ⁠address the ageing air traffic control system, and boost controller hiring following decades of complaints over airport ​congestion and flight delays and a series of technology ​issues ⁠in recent years.

Duffy said Congress needed to approve another US$17.5 billion to finish the job. “This is unacceptable in America,” he said. REUTERS