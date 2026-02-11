Ford falls behind China’s BYD in global sales for the first time

The US automaker has weathered a difficult EV transition, announcing US$19.5 billion in charges to overhaul its strategy

[HONG KONG] Ford Motor lost out to BYD in global vehicle sales for the first time last year as the Chinese manufacturer continued its climb up the rankings of the world’s largest automakers.

Ford’s wholesales dropped almost 2 per cent last year to just shy of 4.4 million, short of the 4.6 million vehicle sales BYD reported in January. The figure the US automaker disclosed on Tuesday (Feb 10) confirms BYD has moved up to No 6 in the global sales ranks, one spot ahead of Ford.

While Ford’s US sales rose last year, it has lost ground in Europe and particularly China, where domestic manufacturers such as BYD, Xiaomi and Geely Automobile Holdings have grabbed market share from foreign automakers with affordable, tech-laden electric vehicles (EVs).

Ford has weathered a difficult EV transition, announcing US$19.5 billion in charges to overhaul its strategy.

BYD has also made inroads into markets in Europe, South America and Asia, with exports reaching 1.1 million in 2025. It aims to increase that to 1.3 million this year.

Still, it faces a more challenging 2026 at home, as government subsidies are wound back and regulators warning manufacturers face severe penalties if they keep up their aggressive discounting.

Overall, Toyota Motor held on to the No 1 position for the sixth year in a row, with global sales rising 4.6 per cent to 11.3 million. BLOOMBERG