Honda flags operating loss of as much as US$3.6 billion this fiscal year

[TOKYO] Honda Motor on Thursday (Mar 12) said it may book an operating loss of as much as US$3.6 billion for the financial year ending this month due to mounting costs related to its electric vehicle strategy.

The Japanese automaker slashed its forecast to a loss of 270 billion yen to 570 billion yen (S$2.16 billion to S$4.57 billion) from 550 billion yen profit, and cancelled development and launches of some US-made EVs given slowdown in the North America EV market.

It also lowered its net profit forecast range for this financial year to a loss of 420 billion yen to 690 billion yen, versus profit of 300 billion yen expected previously.

The automaker said it aimed to introduce next-generation hybrid models and enhance its current hybrid lineup to improve profitability.

CEO Toshihiro Mibe and Executive Vice President Noriya Kaihara will voluntarily forego the equivalent of 30% of their compensation for three months while some other executives will forego 20%, the automaker said in its statement.

Honda plans to announce a revamped mid-to-long-term business strategy in the next fiscal year. REUTERS