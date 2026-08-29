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Honda, Nissan to reach deal on joint development of vehicle software: report

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Published Sat, Aug 29, 2026 · 09:45 AM — Updated Sat, Aug 29, 2026 · 09:46 AM
    • Nissan’s CEO Ivan Espinosa said earlier this month that the company was discussing possible areas of software collaboration with Honda.
    • Nissan’s CEO Ivan Espinosa said earlier this month that the company was discussing possible areas of software collaboration with Honda. PHOTO: BH

    HONDA Motor and Nissan Motor are expected to agree as soon as Monday on developing a shared operating system and onboard computer to go into new automobiles as early as 2029, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Saturday (Aug 29).

    Honda told Reuters that no deal had been decided and that the Japanese automaker was discussing “potential areas of collaboration” with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors under their strategic partnership.

    A Nissan spokesperson said in an email that the company was exploring various possibilities and would share more when there was something to announce.

    Nissan’s CEO Ivan Espinosa said earlier this month that the company was discussing possible areas of software collaboration with Honda.

    The report also comes more than a year after Nissan and Honda ended merger talks to forge a US$60 billion car company.

    Nissan did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours. REUTERS

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