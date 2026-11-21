There have been at least 28 deaths in the US stemming from defective Takata air bag inflators since 2009

Honda and Toyota said there were no injuries or crashes tied to the vehicles being recalled, and there have been no airbag inflator ruptures. PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] Honda Honda and Toyota Motor said on Friday (Nov 20) they are recalling about 1.6 million cars, trucks and SUVs over a risk that Takata airbag inflators could rupture.

Honda and Toyota both said there were no injuries or crashes tied to the vehicles being recalled, and there have been no airbag inflator ruptures. The automakers will replace the airbag inflators in the recalled vehicles.

There have, however, been at least 28 deaths in the United States and more than 400 injuries stemming from defective Takata airbag inflators since 2009, an issue prompting the largest auto recall in US history.

All of those deaths involved airbag inflators without a drying agent. At least 20 of those deaths were in Honda vehicles.

The vehicles in the current recalls have airbag inflators that contain a moisture-absorbing material — unlike the millions of vehicles recalled previously.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said analysis and inflator degradation simulation models conducted by independent testing groups allowed the automakers to act ahead of potential risks.

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“Honda and Toyota saw early evidence of degradation risk in certain of their vehicles and are currently conducting proactive recalls of vehicles,” NHTSA said late Friday, adding that other automakers continue to conduct inflator analysis and testing.

The recall includes 810,592 older Honda cars and SUVs in the United States and 790,000 Toyota vehicles worldwide, including 314,000 in the United States.

The Toyota recall includes 2002-2010 Lexus SC430, 2011 IS250, 2017 GX460, 2003-2008 Toyota Corolla, 2005-2006 Tundra, 2005-2007 Sequoia and 2016-2017 4Runner. The Honda recall covers some 2013 Honda Accord, 2012-2013 Honda Civic, 2012-2013 Honda CR-V, 2013 Acura ILX and 2013 Acura RDX vehicles.

The Honda recall covers vehicles originally sold or registered in 14 states or territories known for high temperature, humidity and large temperature fluctuations.

Over the past decade, two dozen major automakers have recalled more than 100 million vehicles fitted with Takata airbag inflators worldwide, including about 67 million vehicles in the United States.

Various automakers have also reported hundreds of injuries in vehicles since 2009 from Takata airbag inflators that can explode, unleashing metal shrapnel inside cars and trucks, killing or injuring drivers or other vehicle occupants.

Honda said long-term monitoring and analysis revealed potential propellant degradation in certain inflators within specific geographic regions.

Toyota warned that degraded propellant could cause the inflator to rupture if the airbag deploys and cause serious injuries.

The Honda recall applies to vehicles sold or registered in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas, Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands, Northern Mariana Islands (Saipan), Guam and American Samoa.

Toyota did not specify in which US states the recall applies but said it expects the replacement inflators will be ready by early 2027. REUTERS