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Hormuz vessel crossings fall further as security concerns linger amid US-Iran attacks

Conflict is widening, with Houthis saying they would impose a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia

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Published Wed, Jul 22, 2026 · 12:11 PM
    • There were no visible very large crude carrier or liquefied natural gas tankers passing through the strait on Jul 21.
    • There were no visible very large crude carrier or liquefied natural gas tankers passing through the strait on Jul 21. PHOTO: EPA

    [SINGAPORE] Vessel crossings via the Strait of Hormuz dropped further on Tuesday (Jul 21), shipping data showed, as security concerns lingered amid ongoing attacks by the US and Iran.

    A total of three commodity vessels crossed the strait on Tuesday, down from four on Monday, Kpler data showed.

    The general cargo ship Kaiser exited the strait loaded with cargo, while the dry bulk carrier H7 Smb8 entered the strait in ballast, Kpler data showed, meaning it will take on a cargo in the Gulf.

    The Hsin Ocean entered the strait on Tuesday carrying refined palm olein, Kpler said.

    There were no visible very large crude carrier or liquefied natural gas tankers passing through the strait on Tuesday.

    The US military said late on Tuesday it carried out its latest strikes on Iran, marking the 11th consecutive night of American attacks.

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    In the Red Sea, two oil tankers carrying Saudi crude to Asia reversed course while heading toward the Bab el-Mandeb strait on Tuesday after threats from Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis, who have vowed to blockade Saudi Arabian oil shipments from moving through the strait.

    This indicates the US-Iran conflict is widening and potentially disrupting shipping through two of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints.

    The Houthi militia had also told shipping companies not to load or discharge cargo at Saudi Arabian ports or they may be targeted, according to an e-mail the group sent to companies. REUTERS

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    Iran warStrait of HormuzShippingOil and gas

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