ICAO Council president sanguine that aviation sector will cut carbon emissions by 5% by 2030

Toshiyuki Onuma notes that there are several possibilities to increase the production of sustainable aviation fuel

Toshiyuki Onuma is the senior deputy director-general of Japan’s Civil Aviation Bureau in addition to being ICAO Council president. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Toshiyuki Onuma, the newly elected president of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council, does not think the goal for international aviation to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 5 per cent by 2030 is “unrealistic”.

The official of the United Nations agency that oversees global aviation standards and practices was responding to a question on whether the use of sustainable aviation fuel was overpromised at a media briefing on Monday (Feb 2).

While Onuma noted the deadline was just a few years away, he was sanguine about reaching the target. He elaborated: “If you consider the pace of production, I don’t think it’s... unrealistic. We have a lot of possibilities to increase the production.”

He also appealed for cooperation from stakeholders to look at the needs of the aviation sector and expand sustainable aviation fuel production, when asked whether competing needs for biofuel from the ocean shipping industry would delay aviation in meeting its target.

US President Donald Trump took a strong stance against Canadian aircraft manufacturer Bombardier last week, threatening to revoke Federal Aviation Administration certification for their planes and impose high tariffs. His threat was in retaliation against the US’ northern neighbour for not certifying certain US-made Gulfstream aircraft.

When asked about whether lines have been crossed as politics become involved in aviation safety regulation, Onuma replied that when there is geopolitics or political intervention, it is always a challenging matter. Thus, it is crucial to maintain technical neutrality for safety and security.

The briefing was held on the sidelines of the third Changi Aviation Summit – held in conjunction with the Singapore Airshow 2026 – at Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

Onuma also noted in his opening address at the summit that systems, infrastructure and regulations must keep pace with the expected trebling of passengers by the 2050s from 4.6 billion passengers in 2024, and the more than doubling of air freight volumes.

He urged stakeholders to address long-standing gaps, especially for developing countries, landlocked nations and small developing states – particularly so for the Asia-Pacific, given its diversity.

Onuma, who is also the senior deputy director-general of Japan’s Civil Aviation Bureau, acknowledged Singapore’s contributions in driving progress across the region.

“Singapore is bringing partners together, as we are today, and supports new technology for safer and more efficient skies. It hosts major training centres, and is active in critical areas like digital innovation, space-based communications and climate action.

“Singapore’s work helps set the standard for the region and the world.”

The Republic is one of 36 states sitting on the governing body of ICAO.

Deputy Prime Minister And Minister For Trade And Industry Gan Kim Yong will officiate at the opening ceremony of Singapore Airshow 2026 on Monday evening while Acting Transport Minister and Senior Minister of State for Finance Jeffrey Siow delivered the keynote address for the summit earlier in the day.

Themed “Rising Above Disruption: Building the Aviation Ecosystem of Tomorrow”, the summit was attended by about 350 government and industry leaders from more than 50 countries, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore.