India approves new EV policy in boost to Tesla’s market entry plans

Published Fri, Mar 15, 2024 · 5:02 pm
The new policy mandates companies to invest a minimum of US$500 million in the country and will allow them three years to set up local manufacturing for EVs with at least 25 per cent of the components sourced locally.
INDIA on Friday (Mar 15) said it will lower import taxes on certain electric vehicles for companies committing to at least US$500 million in investment and a manufacturing facility within three years, potentially bolstering Tesla’s market entry plans.

The new policy mandates companies to invest a minimum of US$500 million in the country and will allow them three years to set up local manufacturing for EVs with at least 25 per cent of the components sourced locally.

Companies that meet these requirements will be allowed to import 8,000 EVs a year at a lower import duty of 15 per cent on cars costing US$35,000 and above.

India levies a tax of 70 per cent or 100 per cent on imported cars depending on their value. REUTERS

