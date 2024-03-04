India’s Tata Motors plans to demerge business into two separate companies

Published Mon, Mar 04, 2024 · 7:53 pm
The commercial vehicles business and its related investments will be spun in one entity and the passenger vehicles (PV) businesses, including electric vehicles (EV), Jaguar Land Rover and related investments, in another entity.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Tata Motors

INDIAN automaker Tata Motors plans to demerge into two separate listed companies to refine focus on the passenger and electric vehicle segments, it said in an exchange filing on Monday (Mar 4).

The commercial vehicles business and its related investments will be spun in one entity and the passenger vehicles (PV) businesses, including electric vehicles (EV), Jaguar Land Rover and related investments, in another entity.

Shareholders of Tata Motors will continue to have an identical shareholding in both the listed entities, the company said.

The demerger will help in better growth prospects for employees and enhanced value for shareholders, chairman N Chandrasekaran said in a statement.

The scheme of arrangement for the demerger shall be placed before the board in the coming months and will be subject to all necessary shareholder, creditor and regulatory approvals, which could take a further 12 to 15 months to complete, the company said.

The demerger will have no adverse impact on employees, customers, and business partners, it added. REUTERS

SEE ALSO

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Tata

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport & Logistics

Ford's US auto sales rise 10.5% in February on SUV, hybrid demand

Lufthansa warns latest two-day strike will hit 200,000 travellers

Boeing supplier Senior posts profit jump, boosts dividend

China’s BYD prices new version of best-selling EV lower than predecessor

Malaysia may renew search for MH370 decade after plane vanished

Singapore-grown expertise anchors ComfortDelGro as it ramps up overseas operations

Breaking News

Most Popular