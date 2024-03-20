JAL nears decision on potential wide-body jet order: sources

Published Wed, Mar 20, 2024 · 10:06 am
JAL is the latest Asian operator to wade into a tightening market for long-haul aircraft after a prolonged downturn in demand for the industry’s big jets.
JAPAN Airlines (JAL) is nearing a decision on a potential order of about two dozen wide-body jets with Boeing tipped to win at least part of the multi-billion-dollar deal with its 787 Dreamliner, industry sources said on Tuesday (Mar 19).

The carrier is the latest Asian operator to wade into a tightening market for long-haul aircraft after a prolonged downturn in demand for the industry’s big jets.

JAL, which is expected to review its medium-term plans on Thursday, declined to comment.

Boeing and Airbus also declined to comment.

Korean Air plans to buy around 20 A350 jets from Airbus, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, as it gears up for a pending merger with Asiana Airlines.

Wide-body jets are in demand as international travel nears a full recovery from the pandemic and has spilt over into competition for engine and maintenance contracts.

In February, Thai Airways officially unveiled an order for 45 Boeing 787s powered by GE engines after Airbus lost a fierce contest to supply its Rolls Royce-powered A350s. REUTERS

