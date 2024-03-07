Japan's fair trade watchdog says Nissan underpaid subcontractors

Published Thu, Mar 07, 2024 · 7:04 pm
The Japan Fair Trade Commission says Nissan unlawfully deducted the amount from 36 suppliers over a roughly two-year period from January 2021.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Nissan

JAPAN’S fair trade watchdog said on Thursday (Mar 7) Nissan Motor had violated the subcontractor act by underpaying dozens of suppliers by about 3 billion yen (S$27.09 million) in total.

The Japan Fair Trade Commission, which local media reported this week was investigating Nissan’s conduct, said the automaker had unlawfully deducted the amount from 36 suppliers over a roughly two-year period from January 2021.

It also called on Nissan to set up a management system for dealing with subcontractor payments, and for the board of directors to pass a resolution to recognise the issue and prevent it from happening again.

Nissan, Japan’s third-largest automaker by volume, said it had fully refunded suppliers for money that it had unilaterally deducted, that it took the announcement from the watchdog very seriously and would strengthen its inspection system.

Japan’s Subcontractor Law prohibits the ordering party from unilaterally reducing the payment when the subcontractor is not at fault. REUTERS

SEE ALSO

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Cars

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Transport & Logistics

Data points to Scoot raising capacity for China for Northern Summer: aviation consultancy

Lufthansa doubles profit in 2023 as demand booms

Scoot looks to raise top line to tackle cost pressures

Tesla quits Australia auto lobby over claims on car emission standards

China gives green light to Stellantis-Leapmotor joint venture: sources

Mainstream car premiums post largest increase in March’s first round of COE bidding

Breaking News

Most Popular