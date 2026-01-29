Japan’s Mitsui OSK, PSA Singapore to form RoRo terminal JV in Singapore

The joint venture terminal is currently subject to regulatory approval

PSA will contribute its terminal-operating expertise in the joint venture. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] Mitsui OSK Lines, Japan’s second-largest shipping company, said on Thursday (Jan 29) that it had agreed with PSA Singapore to create a joint venture to develop a roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) terminal in Singapore.

Through the joint venture agreement, Mitsui aims to leverage its global shipping network, and PSA will contribute its terminal-operating expertise, the firms said in a joint announcement.

“This strategic partnership will enhance terminal service reliability and operational efficiency for (Mitsui’s) Ro-Ro service, while securing long-term terminal capacity to support its growing automobile transport demand,” the Japanese company said.

The joint venture terminal is currently subject to regulatory approval and is expected to commence operations in the first half of 2026. REUTERS