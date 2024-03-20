JetBlue cuts unprofitable routes in overhaul of flight network

JETBLUE Airways will eliminate unprofitable routes in California and Florida and drop service to several cities in South America, a sweeping overhaul of its network as the carrier looks to cut costs after growth attempts were twice blocked by the United States government.

The carrier plans to cut nearly a third of its flights out of Los Angeles International Airport in June, including routes to Las Vegas, Miami and San Francisco, the airline said in a memo on Tuesday (Mar 19) to employees. Flights between Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and cities including Atlanta, New Orleans and Salt Lake City will also be eliminated.

“With less aircraft time available and the need to improve our financial performance, more than ever, every route has to earn its right to stay in the network,” Dave Jehn, vice-president of network planning and airline partnerships, said. “It is more important than ever that we are surgical about every route in our network.”

JetBlue is turning its focus inward after three years of failed legal battles to save an operating partnership with American Airlines Group in the US Northeast and then to preserve an acquisition of Spirit Airlines. JetBlue chief executive officer Joanna Geraghty has said her top priority is a return to consistent profits, which the carrier has not had since 2019.

The changes are the most significant yet for JetBlue since activist investor Carl Icahn in February revealed a roughly 10 per cent stake and began pushing to boost shareholder value. The company has since given his investment firm two board seats.

In addition to the domestic routes, JetBlue will end service in Bogota, Lima and Quito, Ecuador, on Jun 13. The changes revealed on Tuesday will not affect JetBlue’s full-year flight capacity guidance. BLOOMBERG

